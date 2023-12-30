Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 516,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

