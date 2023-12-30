Verity & Verity LLC Invests $209,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 659 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $361.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

