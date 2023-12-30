Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.
