Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.22. Vipshop shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 693,540 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 232.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,773 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

