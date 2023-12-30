Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

