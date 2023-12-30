Virginia National Bank Has $537,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Virginia National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $379.60 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average of $446.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

