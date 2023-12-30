Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

VRPX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

