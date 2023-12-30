Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.70 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

