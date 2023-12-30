Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

