Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
