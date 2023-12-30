Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

VVOS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 8.80. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.28% and a negative return on equity of 508.27%.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.