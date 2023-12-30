Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $99.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 52.4% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 170.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 444,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after buying an additional 629,840 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

