Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of VOYA opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

