vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 25.1 %
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
