Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

