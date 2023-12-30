Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $15.57 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

