Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

