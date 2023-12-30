Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 2,406,081 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

