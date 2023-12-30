WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 91.0% in December

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the November 30th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Price Performance

WAVD stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.04. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.30.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

