WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

