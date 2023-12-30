WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

