WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,557,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

