Wedbush Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,727.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.53. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.