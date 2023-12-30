Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $49.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.