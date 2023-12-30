WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WesBanco Trading Down 0.4 %
WesBanco stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.
About WesBanco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.