WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.4 %

WesBanco stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

