WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $187.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.57.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.53 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

