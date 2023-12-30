Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $143.61.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.