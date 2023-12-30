WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,740 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WeWork were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter.

WeWork Stock Down 20.9 %

NYSE WE opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

