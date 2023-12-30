Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,867. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

