WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

