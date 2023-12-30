William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,488,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $240,750.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

