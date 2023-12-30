Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $241.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.