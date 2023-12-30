WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the November 30th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of WIMI opened at $0.81 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 1,500.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 511,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 479,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

