Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

WINT stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.25.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

