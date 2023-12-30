WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.39

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 45903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.