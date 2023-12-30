WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.39

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 45903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

