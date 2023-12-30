XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.00 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

