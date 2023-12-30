Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.87

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 13085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

