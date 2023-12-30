Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

