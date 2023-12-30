XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. XOMA has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

