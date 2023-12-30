Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

