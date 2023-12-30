Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.