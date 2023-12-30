ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

