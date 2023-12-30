ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
