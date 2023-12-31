18,380 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.