27,671 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
