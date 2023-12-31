2,993 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

