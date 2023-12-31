5,665 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

