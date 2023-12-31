60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Trading Down 8.1%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 281,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 726,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXTP. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 20th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

