6,999 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

BXP stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

