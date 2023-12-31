Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading Down 0.1%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.
Aalberts Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.
Aalberts Company Profile
Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.
