AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

