Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Abcam Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
