Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

